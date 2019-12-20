Woman Collects Nativities, has more than 940

AUSTIN, Minn. - Do you have a Nativity set in your house as part of your holiday decorations?

We're guessing an Austin woman has you beat, boasting 940 Nativities in her home.

"We have wood, we have ceramic, we have unfinished clay," explained Helen Holder, owner of the Nativity House in Austin.

Holder also has Nativity sets made from plastic, felt, paper, seashells, and even sponges that expand, among other things.

So what ignited her passion for collecting Nativities?

"Well it started out I was going to get just one for myself for Christmas, but once I started looking at all the different interpretations and countries that have interpretations pretty soon I was way beyond one a year," said Holder.

Holder made her first Nativity set in 1968 using an oatmeal box and directions for an origami Nativity.

"We have them in the den, we have them in the living room, we have them in the front hall, the dining room, the kitchen. The guest bedroom and there is one lamp in the bathroom,"said Holder when describing her home during the holiday season.

She tells KIMT News 3 the Nativities are organized and stored in rubbermaid tubs throughout the home, during the off season mid-January to mid-November.

To tour the Austin Nativity Home give Helen and Bill Holder a call to set up a time before January 6th.

The tour is free, aside from a dollar donation to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

You can reach the Holder's at (507) 433-2643.