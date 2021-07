OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An 82-year-old woman was found dead following a structure fire early Thursday in Oronoco.

The sheriff's office said it was reported at 710 5th St. NW. at 2:27 a.m.

The deceased female was located in the bedroom, and authorities aren't sure if she died from the fire or due to a medical event prior to the fire.

The name of the person found deceased has not been released.