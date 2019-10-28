Clear

Woman, 60, returns home from church to find Olmsted Co. home ransacked

Authorities said there was $13K worth of jewelry and $4,000 in cash stolen.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 9:59 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 9:59 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - After attending a church service Sunday, a 60-year-old woman and her daughter came home to find their home ransacked.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at 11:04 a.m. in the 5400 block of Timber Ridge Ct. SE in Marion Township.

The entry to the home was unlocked.

