OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - After attending a church service Sunday, a 60-year-old woman and her daughter came home to find their home ransacked.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at 11:04 a.m. in the 5400 block of Timber Ridge Ct. SE in Marion Township.
Authorities said there was $13K worth of jewelry and $4,000 in cash stolen.
The entry to the home was unlocked.
Related Content
- Woman, 60, returns home from church to find Olmsted Co. home ransacked
- Sheriff: Home of elderly person who recently died in Olmsted County ransacked
- Fire consumes Olmsted Co. home
- Woman hospitalized while giving birth returns to find home burglarized
- Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Woman returning home from Target robbed while unloading items
- Evictions up by 60 percent in Olmsted County
- Laptops, tablets and jewelry reported stolen from Olmsted Co. home
- Olmsted Sheriff: Tools stolen from home construction site
- Trial set for woman cornered in Olmsted County home by dogs
- Pannekoeken forced to find a new home
Scroll for more content...