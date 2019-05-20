Woman, 27, arrested for burglary, violating protection order in Rochester

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A woman who said she had “nowhere else to go “ was arrested over the weekend after authorities said she broke into a residence.

Alysha Mohs, 27, is facing charges of felony order for protection violation and first-degree burglary for entering the residence in the 300 block of 66th St. NE on Saturday morning.

A 62-year-old male victim has an order for protection against Mohs, authorities said.

When confronted by the victim, Mohs was told she had five minutes to leave. Deputies then arrived and took her into custody.