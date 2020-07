ROCHESTER, Minn. - A short pursuit early Friday resulted in a 21-year-old woman being arrested for fleeing and stealing a vehicle.

Police said it began at 3:06 a.m. near 13th Ave. SE and 6th St. SE. when an officer saw a Ford F-150 on the curb then started driving into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle fled officers before it got stuck in a ditch.

Cassandra Jessel, 21, of Rochester, was identified as the driver.

No drugs or alcohol were involved.