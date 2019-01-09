Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Wolves' Wiggins apologizes for using gay as derogatory term

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George, right, defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Minnesota forward Andrew Wiggins has apologized for using the word gay to describe Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder's behavior during their game.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 10:57 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Minnesota forward Andrew Wiggins has apologized for using the word gay to describe Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder's behavior during their game.

Thunder center Nerlens Noel was taken off the court on a stretcher in the third quarter after Wiggins collided with Noel on a dunk attempt Tuesday night. Schroder, unhappy about the play and other incidents in what was a testy game, eventually was given a technical foul for an altercation with Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague.

After the game, Wiggins says he thought Schroder's actions were unwarranted and that "he was just gay. He was acting crazy for no reason."

Later, on Twitter, Wiggins apologized, saying: "I have the utmost love and respect for the LGBTQIA community and I would never use any term to disrespect them in anyway."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -6°
Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New EMS truck in service in Byron

Image

Pledge at Meeting

Image

No upgrades for RPS transportation

Image

Heading for the Border

Image

Ice is thinning on area lakes

Image

Local band inducted in to Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame

Image

Prep basketball highlights 1-8-19

Image

Start of Minnesota Legislative Session

Image

Windy conditions make for precarious driving

Community Events