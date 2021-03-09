Witness: 1 injured after house fire causes significant damage in Dodge Co.

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - A house fire Tuesday afternoon resulted in significant damage, and a witness said one person was taken to the hospital.

The fire occurred at 271 Main St. in Dodge Center.

A house in Dodge Center suffered significant damage Tuesday due to a fire.

The witness told KIMT that the neighbor was attempting to get his dog out of the house when he was burned.

