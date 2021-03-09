Witness: 1 injured after house fire causes significant damage in Dodge Co.

Photo Gallery 3 Images
DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - A house fire Tuesday afternoon resulted in significant damage, and a witness said one person was taken to the hospital.
The fire occurred at 271 Main St. in Dodge Center.
A house in Dodge Center suffered significant damage Tuesday due to a fire.
The witness told KIMT that the neighbor was attempting to get his dog out of the house when he was burned.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
Officials investigating after fire tears through Dodge Center home
Posted by KIMT News 3 on Tuesday, March 9, 2021