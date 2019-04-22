Police: With unsecured infant in vehicle, man leads authorities on multi-county pursuit in Olmsted, Mower counties

What began as a domestic situation resulted in a multi-county pursuit that spanned nearly three hours with an infant child in the vehicle.

Pablo Rodriguez, 31, of Del Rio, Texas, is facing multiple charges related to domestic abuse, felony charges of kidnapping, child endangerment and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and other charges after a pursuit in Olmsted and Mower counties.

Authorities said it began at 6:50 p.m. Friday when a woman reported a domestic situation in the 1000 block of 41st St. NW. She stated Rodriguez took their 1-year-old-child and left in his vehicle.

Here’s a timeline of how it all transpired:

5:30 p.m. - The woman came home from work and the man, who was in town to visit the child, was allegedly intoxicated. Rodriguez allegedly punched the woman in the face and strangled her before taking the child and putting him in the front seat while unsecured.

Authorities got the information he was in the Stewartville area.

7:05 p.m. - Vehicle is located near 20th St. NE/Main St. in Stewartville and ends up on Interstate-90 westbound reaching speeds close to 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit was discontinued but a Rochester police officer followed at a safe distance without lights and sirens on.

7:30 p.m. - The vehicle enters Mower County and the officer re-initiated its lights and sirens.

7:40 p.m. - Mower County deputies put down stop sticks on I-90 just west of Highway 56. The vehicle avoided the sticks, went through the ditch and proceeded to go on the wrong side of the road for a short period of time before crossing back over to I-90 west.

Authorities tried to stop sticks on two other occasions and the same thing happened on each instance.

With about 10 law enforcement officers involved, Rodriguez called Mower County 911 and asked for help.

Near the area of the Dexter exit on I-90, authorities set up a rolling/moving roadblock. Rodriguez’s vehicle slowed down but found space in the block and took off.

At the intersection of I-90 and County Rd. 6, a deputy on the phone convinced him to stop and authorities were able to get the child out of the vehicle.

8:08 p.m. - Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident. While en route to the Adult Detention Center in Rochester, he became unresponsive and was began convulsing.

He was taken to St. Mary’s by Mayo Clinic Ambulance before being taken to jail.