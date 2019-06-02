With time running out, some farmers are looking at alternative options

GARNER, Iowa - With the rainy start to the planting season, some farmers have not been able to make much headway to get crops planted, and the clock is ticking.

During a workshop focused on the problem on Friday, farmers asked questions and shared the difficulties they're facing. Experts were on hand to explain both hands-on advice and insurance questions and what steps may need to be taken next, like the prevented planting option.

Hancock County farmer Randy Hiscocks, who farms near Britt, participated in the event.

"I've got three farms that are pretty rough, pretty wet right now, and got a lot of water standing in them. I'm pretty sure that I'm not going to plant them, not switch to beans, they were supposed to be corn. I'm going to stick with corn and do the preventive plant," Hiscocks said.

He mentions that the preventive plant option can help keem him afloat.

"Last year, my crop was from the best crop I've ever raised in the 30 years I've been farming, to the worst crop I've ever raised. It varies most of the time. Last year, I had 200 some bushel yields; I'm getting paid on 160."

State Sen. Dennis Guth, who farms near Klemme, was also in attendance at the event.

"Do I want to take the prevent plant option on my insurance? Or do I want to try and plant a crop later? Doesn't make sense to plant soybeans in there, but if we have good weather for another 4-5 days, I think a lot of this crop will still get planted."