With spring around the corner, here's your reminder to go through the medicine cabinet at home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We've been in this pandemic for a year now, so that means you've either stocked up on medicine and have way too much on your hands or the exact opposite and won't go out to refill your prescriptions. Either way, use this time as motivation for an overall inventory check.

COVID-19 infections are starting to decrease, but it's important we stay vigilant and be prepared for an emergency. If you have a pile of expired medication or your cabinet is empty, you need to make some changes. Dr. Casey Clements with Mayo Clinic said having the ability to take care of yourself is crucial in case something happens. "If you have COVID-19, it's not like you can run out to the pharmacy, as you would be putting people at risk," he explained. "I am a strong advocate that people should always have Ibuprofen or acetaminophen, or both."

If something is expired, dispose of it properly in a drop off box. Some good items to keep in your medicine cabinet are cough drops, Tylenol and Ibuprofen and a first aid kit. Dr. Clements said because having a high fever is one of the main symptoms of COVID-19, having a thermometer on hand is recommended. "It is very common that people come to the emergency department and say they have a fever and they don't have a thermometer and haven't had a way to measure that," he explained. "It is helpful as a way to take care of yourself to know if you do have elevated temperature."

Make sure you have enough food in the pantry and you can take care of yourself with the medicine you have. As always, if you're having a medical emergency, do not hesitate to seek immediate care.