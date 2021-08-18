With school starting back up and the Delta variant spreading, the demand for air travel has decreased

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With school starting back up for most students in less than two weeks, many families have already gone on their summer vacations and because of that, airports are seeing a decrease in travelers.

Nationwide, also at RST, the demand for air travel has dropped off just in the past several weeks. One reason is that school is starting back up and the second big reason is that the delta variant continues to spread.

RST had increased travelers in both June and July. That's when families were getting back out and seeing loved ones or taking a vacation.

July brought in the highest number of travelers since the beginning of the pandemic, with 75% of what they saw in 2019 returning. Tiana O'Connor with the airport said August though, has been a different story and it's a waiting game for some right now. "People are potentially looking at putting off plans or looking to wait and see how the nation is doing with this current surge," explained O'Connor. "That is impacting people's ability to get out and travel."

With a decrease in demand for air travel, O'Connor said you might want to keep an eye on your future flights. "Airlines are really closely monitoring that demand. So, they're watching their forward bookings, they're watching what people are searching for when it comes to travel," she explained. "Then they're pulling back that capacity to meet that demand. So, they might decide to reduce flights in and out of a community, like Rochester, just to make sure that what they are flying is what people need available."

If you're still wanting to get out there and fly, RST will have a pop-up event at the end of the month if you're interested in getting your TSA precheck.

The federal mask mandate for air travel was just pushed back to January 18th from September 13th.