With new legislation, dentists will administer COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz has signed a bill to get more COVID-19 vaccines into arms.

The plan gives qualified dentists the ability to administer the shot.

The Governor's new legislation, put into place on Wednesday, is in preparation of more vaccines being available.

The Minnesota Dental Association's Executive Director Carmelo Cinqueonce says they are excited about this opportunity.

At this time, Cinqueonce says there are a lot of unknowns.

Minnesota Dental Association members will be presented with the opportunity to start the training process and get registered with the state, as more information is released from the Department of Health in the coming weeks.

Cinqueonce says once dentists have completed the training process, they hope to administer shots at public health clinics and potentially at individual dental offices.

"It's really hard to determine how many people would be available to participate. We did a brief survey and over 60% of those who responded said they would be very much interested in participating in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine," says Cinqueonce.

For right now, there is an expiration date on this bill.

Dentists will not be allowed to give the COVID-19 vaccine after June 1, 2022.

The Minnesota Dental Association will meet with the Minnesota Department of Health in the coming weeks to formulate a plan.