With ice fishing gaining popularity this winter, one rescue specialist has ice safety tips

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a COVID-19 friendly activity that's gained popularity this winter, hooking new anglers on ice fishing.

Rescue Specialist Sam Jaquith says there has been a huge increase in ice fishing because of the pandemic.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Jaquith about what he recommends you bring with you if you're heading out on the ice.

He says before heading out on the ice, check with your local bait shop about the thickness of the ice.

You don't want to venture out if there isn't at least four inches of clear, solid ice.

Jaquith says letting someone know when and where you are going can also be a lifesaver.

So what should you take with you to safely enjoy an afternoon on the ice?

He says you should have a personal flotation device, ice picks, and your cell phone around your neck.

"I've been asked, you know, how is the ice? Is it safe? I tell people no ice is totally 100% safe. Always think worst case scenario and take your safety devices with you," Jaquith says.

He adds a whistle is important too because you are more likely to be heard blowing a whistle over screaming for help.