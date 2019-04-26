Clear
With heavy snow threatening, co-op warns of possible power outages

Electrical system still strained from early April winter storm.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 4:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ORONOCO, Minn. – People’s Energy Cooperative is warning people to be prepared for a possibly severe snow storm Saturday.

The co-op says wet heavy snow could result in extended power outages, due to the system still recovering from the damage done by an early April storm that knocked down hundreds of power poles.

People’s Energy Cooperative is urging people to keep an emergency kit on hand with the following supplies:

- Water
- Flashlights
- Extra batteries
- Non-perishable food
- Manual can opener
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio
- First-aid supplies
- Back-up prescription drugs

People are also being reminded to make sure their cell phones are fully charged.

If any People’s Energy Cooperative member loses power, they’re asked to call 1-800-214-2694.

