With heavy precipitation on the horizon, will it be rain, snow or a mix?

The weather action begins Wednesday afternoon and evening when a powerful winter system makes its way into the Upper Midwest. This system will bring the heaviest snowfall to the west and northwest of our area, while we'll be seeing more a wintry mixture during this time. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, temperatures will rise and all precip will become rainfall. Up to 2 inches of rain will be possible through Thursday before it will change back into freezing rain/wintry mix overnight into Friday.
Behind this system, much colder temperatures return - changing all precip into snowfall by Friday morning through the evening. Temperatures will peak into the upper 20s before falling through the day. Highs will only reach the upper teens by Saturday, with conditions drying back out. Temps will begin to rebound to kick off the new year with much drier conditions.
