With colder weather here, dome is going up at Wescott Sports Complex

AUSTIN, Minn. - The snowy grounds and colder temperatures mean many local sports teams will have to move their games and practices inside. This week, the dome is going up at Wescott Sports Complex.

One of the biggest challenges in doing so is the weather.

"It gets to be this cold and it can be hard for something like this to go up," Ben Schuller, the facilities coordinator at Austin Public Schools, said. "Right now, there's a few inches of snow underneath the fabric here at the dome on the field, so the weather's always tough. If it was real windy today that would be another factor too."

It's a job that takes several people to move pieces of tarp. This is the first time Duke Lake has put up a dome.

"Once you keep moving and stuff you actually break quite a nice sweat," Lake said.

Organizers hope to have the dome up by the end of this week. Then it's a waiting game for the snow to melt inside before it can be used.