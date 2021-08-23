With Olmsted Co. juvenile facilities full, teen who is facing many charges returns home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Due to six different juveniles facilities being at capacity or only holding local juveniles, a situation that resulted in an unruly teen threatening residents and law enforcement ended when she went back home.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the female tried to get into a trailer and threatened a resident in the 2100 block of Cardinal Lane NW. in Stewartville.

Deputies attempted to diffuse the situation but the juvenile began cussing at the time before she attempted to fight them.

The juvenile was Tased before she made more threatening comments and proceeded to kick the deputies. Once in the car, she began banging her head on the plexiglass before she was taken to St. Marys.

A deputy suffered bruising on his head while law enforcement had security cameras ripped off and the vehicles suffered damage.

She is facing charges of disorderly conduct, third-degree damage to property, obstructing the legal process, fourth-degree assault on a peace officer and terroristic threats.

After the juvenile was cleared and all resources about finding a juvenile facility for her were exhausted, her mother took her back home.