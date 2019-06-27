Clear
With 6 river rescues completed, NE Iowa officials urge outdoor enthusiasts to be 'realistic'

There have already been six river rescues this year in Winneshiek County, and authorities have a message for people on the water.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 10:06 AM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:10 AM

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - There have already been six river rescues this year in Winneshiek County, and authorities have a message for people on the water.

“We do ask that people be realistic of their physical capabilities, limitations and experience levels,” sheriff Dan Marx said. “Also, be mindful that river conditions change every day, and there are consistently obstacles and hazards to navigate. The river conditions are not managed or controlled and you are always entering at your own risk.

Three family members, including two children 13 and under, were rescued in the county on Wednesday.

“We continue to encourage people to come to Winneshiek County and enjoy our natural resources including the Upper Iowa and Turkey Rivers,” Marx said.

