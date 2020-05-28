With 35 new deaths, Minnesota closing in on 1,000 due to coronavirus

New deaths: - 35 (new 1-day high)

Total deaths: - 967. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 787

New cases: - 493

Total cases: - 22,947. Number of health care workers: 2,549



Total approximate number of completed tests: 225,208

Patients no longer needing isolation: 16,655

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 2,880

Hospitalized as of today: 606

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 242

