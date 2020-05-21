With 32 deaths, Minnesota has deadliest day related to virus; death toll tops 800

New deaths: - 32 (highest 1-day total)

Total deaths: - 809. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 663

New cases: - 539

Total cases: - 18,200. Number of health care workers: 2,025



Patients no longer needing isolation: 12,488

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 2,380

Hospitalized as of today: 566

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 229

