Wisconsin's next for man behind Minnesota's hands-free law

Thomas Goetz lost his pregnant daughter to an alleged distracted driver in February 2016.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 6:18 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man who pushed for Minnesota's hands-free driving law says he wants to take his fight to Wisconsin.

Thomas Goetz lost his pregnant daughter to an alleged distracted driver in February 2016 near Stillwater. Goetz spent the next three years lobbying Minnesota lawmakers to make it illegal for drivers to use a cellphone or other electronic device while behind the wheel. The new law took effect Aug. 1.

The move prompted city leaders across the border in Hudson, Wisconsin to enact their own hands-free ordinance. Goetz wants to take Hudson's ban statewide and plans to push for a similar Wisconsin law in Madison. The Star Tribune says Goetz is hoping that within a year Wisconsin will be the 19th state with a hands-free law.

