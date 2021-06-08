Wisconsin woman sentenced for northeast Iowa theft

DECORAH, Iowa – A Wisconsin woman accused of a string of crimes in northeast Iowa has been sentenced.

Angela Marilyn Martinez, 28 of La Crosse, WI, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, possession of burglar tools, and possession of methamphetamine-first offense. Martinez was a suspect in four different thefts and burglaries in Howard and Winneshiek counties.

Law enforcement says it searched a home where Martinez had been staying and recovered a great deal of stolen property, including ATV parts, a bicycle, a vacuum, LED lights, two tow chains, a torque wrench, a road sign, and a flat screen TV. Investigators say they also found meth in a pill bottle with Martinez’ name on it.

She has now been sentenced in Winneshiek County District Court to 20 days in jail, with credit for time served, and two to five years of supervised probation. Martinez has also been fined $430.