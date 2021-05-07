Wisconsin woman arrested for thefts in northeast Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa - A Wisconsin woman has been arrested for a string of crimes in northeast Iowa.

Angela Marilyn Martinez, 28 of La Crosse, WI, is facing charges of second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar's tools, fourth-degree theft, and possession of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement says stolen property from four different thefts and burglaries throughout Howard and Winneshiek counties were found after a search was conducted on October 23, 2020, at a home in the 2700 block of Legacy Road where Martinez had been living. Court documents state the recovered stolen property included ATV parts, a bicycle, a vacuum, LED lights, two tow chains, a torque wrench, a road sign, and a flat screen TV.

Investigators say they also found a white powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine in a prescription pill bottle with Martinez' name on it.

A criminal complaint against Martinez was filed on November 2, 2020, and she was finally arrested on Thursday.