Wisconsin teacher charged in Minnesota hidden camera case

A Wisconsin high school teacher facing federal child pornography charges is now charged in Minnesota with trying to secretly record students in their Minneapolis hotel rooms.
Hennepin County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 37-year-old David Kruchten with three felony counts of interfering with the privacy of a minor under 18.
Krutchen is a teacher at Madison East High School and was chaperoning students on a business club trip to Minneapolis in December.
Authorities allege Krutchen hid cameras in a smoke detector and two air fresheners planted in students' hotel bathrooms at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Minneapolis.
