Wisconsin men injured in NE Iowa boat accident

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa – An investigation is underway into a boating incident that injured two people in northeast Iowa Saturday.

The DNR says the boat was on the Mississippi River in Clayton County when it hit a large wake around 4:30 pm, throwing a male passenger overboard and injuring both the passenger and the boat operator.

The male operator was flown by helicopter to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with serious injuries and the passenger was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Wisconsin, where he was treated and released. Both people involved are from Cassville, Wisconsin.

Both men were wearing personal floating devices and the DNR says that likely saved the life of the passenger, who was knocked unconscious when he was ejected from the boat.