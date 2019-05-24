Clear

Wisconsin man who abducted girl, killed her parents to be sentenced

Jake Patterson appears for a brief hearing in Barron County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Barron, Wis. Patterson, 21, is accused of killing James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15 and kidnapping their daughter , Jayme Closs.

Patterson earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and kidnapping.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 7:31 AM

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin man who admitted kidnapping a 13-year-old girl after killing her parents is due to be sentenced.

Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is facing life in prison when he's sentenced Friday in Barron County Circuit Court. He admitted kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents, James and Denise Closs, on Oct. 15 at the family's home near Barron, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.

Jayme escaped in January after 88 days in Patterson's cabin near the small, isolated town of Gordon, some 60 miles (97 kilometers) from her home. Patterson told authorities he decided Jayme "was the girl he was going to take" after he saw her getting on a school bus near her home.

Patterson earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and kidnapping.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking a mostly pleasant Memorial Day weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend

Image

Busy Memorial Day weekend in downtown Rochester

Image

A sport for everyone

Image

Newman baseball defeats Clear Lake

Image

Joe Colon's trademark

Image

Artificial intelligence at Mayo

Image

Gas leak closes down road

Image

Women in the military are celebrating one another

Image

Highlights: Newman Catholic baseball defeats Clear Lake

Image

Carpenters cook for others

Community Events