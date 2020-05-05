Wisconsin man sentenced for deadly North Iowa crash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A fatal crash in Cerro Gordo County is sending a Wisconsin man to prison.

Tomas Berk, 24 of Janesville, WI, has pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle-reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle. Authorities say Berk was driving on California Avenue on September 27, 2019, when he went into the ditch south of Highway 122 and just west of Mason City. The crash killed one passenger, 21-year-old Madisyn Ensign, and seriously hurt another, 18-year-ood Dominic Clifford.

Court documents state Berk had one or more controlled substances in his system at the time of the crash but a charge of homicide by vehicle-OWI was dropped as part of a plea deal.

Berk was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for homicide by vehicle and five years for the serious injury charge. Those sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 15 years and that will also be consecutive to a two-year sentence Berk was given in Jones County after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on a corrections officer. That sentence was initially suspended and Berk was place on one year of probation.

In addition to the prison time, Berk has been ordered to pay $150,000 to the estate of Madisyn Ensign.