Wisconsin man sentenced for 100 mph motorcycle ride

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Wisconsin man clocked doing over 100 miles per hour on a motorcycle in North Iowa is pleading guilty.

Thomas Casper, 53 of Franksville, WI, entered a guilty plea to OWI-1st offense. He was stopped on Highway 105 on August 10 after the Lake Mills Police Department and the sheriff’s offices in Worth and Winnebago counties say they observed him riding at speeds of up to 107 mph.

Casper has been sentenced to one year of probation and must pay a civil fine of $1,250. He received a deferred judgement so if he successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be wiped from his record.