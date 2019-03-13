Clear
Wisconsin man sentenced for 100 mph chase in Floyd County

Leonard Lewis

Two law enforcement officers injured in the pursuit.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 7:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A 100 mph chase results in Floyd County jail time for a Wisconsin man.

Leonard Michael Lewis, 21 of Madison, WI, was arrested after a pursuit on January 15 that started with high speeds on Highway 27 and ended in a foot chase through a farm field after Lewis abandoned his vehicle.

A Floyd County deputy and a Charles City police officer suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Lewis pleaded guilty to eluding, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury. He’s been sentenced to 30 days in jail, a $315 fine, and two years of probation

