Wisconsin man sentenced for 100 mph chase in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A 100 mph chase results in Floyd County jail time for a Wisconsin man.
Leonard Michael Lewis, 21 of Madison, WI, was arrested after a pursuit on January 15 that started with high speeds on Highway 27 and ended in a foot chase through a farm field after Lewis abandoned his vehicle.
A Floyd County deputy and a Charles City police officer suffered minor injuries in the incident.
Lewis pleaded guilty to eluding, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury. He’s been sentenced to 30 days in jail, a $315 fine, and two years of probation
