A judge has found a Wisconsin man guilty after he pleaded no contest in the hit-and-run deaths of three Girl Scouts and one of their mothers.
Twenty-two-year-old Colten Treu pleaded no contest Monday to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
Treu also pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving great bodily harm.
He earlier had pleaded not guilty in the November 2018 crash. Treu was accused of huffing from an aerosol canister before crashing his pickup truck into the Girl Scouts as they picked up trash along a highway in western Wisconsin. He will be sentenced in March.
Related Content
- Wisconsin man found guilty in deaths of Girl Scouts, parent
- Missing Wisconsin girl found alive
- 13-year-old girl missing after parents found dead in Wisconsin
- UPDATE: Mother and Girl Scout killed in Wisconsin crash
- UPDATE: Wisconsin man arrested in teen's abduction, parents' deaths
- Wisconsin man pleads guilty in North Iowa
- Sheriff says parents of missing Wisconsin girl were shot to death
- UPDATE: Several items found during search for missing Wisconsin girl
- 3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
- Charges filed in fatal crash that killed three Girl Scouts, mother in Wisconsin
Scroll for more content...