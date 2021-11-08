Wisconsin man facing drug charges in North Iowa

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A traffic stop for speeding leads to a drug arrest Sunday night.

Davon James Conley, 27 of Ladysmith, Wisconsin, is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Authorities say Conley was pulled over around 8:30 pm Sunday on Interstate 35 near mile marker 193. Law enforcement says he was going 78 in a 70 mile per hour zone. The arresting officer says Conley’s vehicle smelled like marijuana and he admitted to smoking the drug 8 to 10 hours prior in Colorado.

Court documents state a search of Conley’s vehicle found 56 grams of a leafy green substance that looks and smells like marijuana, along with a scale, resealable bags, and multiple black tubes with marijuana crumbs inside each.

Conley is being held on $5,000 bond.