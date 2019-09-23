Wisconsin fugitive sentenced for beating a pregnant woman in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man wanted in Wisconsin is spending more time in a North Iowa jail.

William Jamel Thompson, 21 of Milwaukee, WI, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault in Cerro Gordo County. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant July 30 by Mason City police and the U.S. Marshals. Thompson is wanted in Wisconsin for aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and authorities say he beat a beat pregnant woman in Mason City on July 28.

Thompson has been sentenced to 60 days in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.