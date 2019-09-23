Clear
Wisconsin fugitive sentenced for beating a pregnant woman in North Iowa

William Thompson
Arrested in July by Mason City police and the U.S. Marshals.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 2:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man wanted in Wisconsin is spending more time in a North Iowa jail.

William Jamel Thompson, 21 of Milwaukee, WI, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault in Cerro Gordo County. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant July 30 by Mason City police and the U.S. Marshals. Thompson is wanted in Wisconsin for aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and authorities say he beat a beat pregnant woman in Mason City on July 28.

Thompson has been sentenced to 60 days in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

The first day of fall will be a grand one.
