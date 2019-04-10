Will it be rain, a wintry mix or snow invading the viewing area?

How much snow will fall is still a very hard question to answer.

With a warm ground, much will melt initially and with air temperatures above freezing most of the time, we will never fully allow the snow to stick, so even if the equivalent of 4 inches of snow falls we will likely never see that much at the ground.

Across Minnesota, we could end up with modest amounts of 2 to 4 inches. There will be a sharp cutoff heading into North Iowa where more rain and warmer temperatures will lead to minor snow accumulations.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Story

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Strong Winds Likely Across Iowa This Afternoon Into Thursday... .Confidence is high that strong winds will impact much of Iowa this afternoon into Thursday. Winds will begin to strengthen from west to east across the state. Important to note that winds will be mostly from due east. This will amplify travel impacts on north-south oriented roads such as Interstate-35. Though winds may not reach numerical criteria across northeastern Iowa until this evening, the easterly component to them will amplify impacts on north-south oriented roads such as I-35. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT THURSDAY... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM CDT Thursday.

* TIMING...This afternoon through Thursday morning

* WINDS... Easterly winds sustained at 25 to 35 mph, with gusts in excess of 45 mph.

* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles traveling along north-south oriented roads. Use extra caution.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or wind gusts of 45 mph or greater are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Wintry Mix Expected Wednesday Night into Thursday... .An intense storm system will bring a wintry mix of precipitation and gusty east winds into the area tonight into Thursday. Accumulating snow and some icing are expected. 3 to 6 inches of snow are possible across Clark and Taylor Counties with lesser amounts farther south. Ice accumulations of 1/10 to 2/10 of an inch could also occur. Difficult to hazardous travel conditions can be expected. Gusty east winds up 45 mph could lead to some power outages and tree damage. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches along with ice accumulations of 1/10 to 2/10 of an inch expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and power lines.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Humboldt; Kossuth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...The Flood Watch continues for all or portions of the following rivers in Iowa...Cedar River...Des Moines River...West Fork Des Moines River...East Fork Des Moines River...North Raccoon River... Affecting the following counties in Iowa...Black Hawk...Boone... Dallas...Greene...Hamilton...Humboldt...Kossuth...Palo Alto... Pocahontas...Polk...Webster River forecasts include observed precipitation, as well as expected precipitation over the next 48 hours. As the rainfall forecast becomes more certain, this watch will either be upgraded to a warning or cancelled. ...Flood Watch remains in effect until further notice... The Flood Watch continues for The East Fork Des Moines River near Algona, or From Buffalo Creek near Burt...to Lotts Creek near Livermore.

* Until further notice.

* At 8:15 PM Tuesday the stage was 14.1 feet, or 2.9 feet below Flood Stage.

* Flood Stage is 17.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...rise to Flood Stage Friday evening. Continue rising to 17.8 feet, or 0.8 feet above Flood Stage, early Sunday morning.