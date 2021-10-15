Winterizing your vehicle for driving safety

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, nearly 117,000 people are injured every year from a vehicle crash that occurs on icy or snowy pavements.

AutoComplete Repair Technician Ted Perzynski shares some tips on how to get your car ready for winter conditions.

Keep up with your vehicle's maintenance and make sure it stays properly tuned.

Check the tires on your car to ensure they have the proper tread depth to withstand icy conditions.

Make sure the anti-freeze is filled and works in 35 and below conditions. A 50/50 mixture of antifreeze is recommended for when temperatures drop below 32 for longer periods of time.

Car batteries lose half their power when temperatures drop significantly, so make sure the battery charging system is working properly.

Do not rely on your windshield wipers to clear the windows. Due to the weight of snow and ice, using windshield wipers could cause expensive damage to the wiper transmission.

Perzynski recommends getting vehicles prepared for icy conditions sooner rather than later.

"Now is the time. Fall is the best time to get it prepared for the winter," said Perzynski. "If you wait too long, then it can be very annoying because your car is broke down. The sooner the better."