Winterfest 2019 starts today: ‘Break the cabin fever, embrace winter.’

The month-long event full of both indoor and outdoor activities gets helps non-profits in the community.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 7:14 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 17th annual Winterfest is in full swing.

The monthlong event, running from Jan. 24-Feb. 24, is full of both indoor and outdoor activities that get people to not just endure winter, but enjoy winter.

“Break that cabin fever, embrace winter, and let's go skating,” Tracy McCray, a volunteer with the event, said. “It's a mindset thing, you know, enduring anything is not fun at all. Embracing things is a lot more fun.”

McCray is a self-described ‘winter lover’ and from cardboard sledding to a wine event to sleigh rides, said the event has something for everyone to enjoy the cold season.

While a good time, participating in the events is not all fun and games, they also benefit non-profit organizations in the community. Some of the organizations supported by events are Channel One Food Bank, Charter House, and the Teen and Women’s Shelter.

“I think that anything, anytime you can embrace winter and help somebody else, it makes you feel better,” McCray said. “And there's definitely a need for it right now, and maybe always, to help each other.”

For a list for all of the events in Winterfest, click here.

