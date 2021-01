A swath of 1-2" of snow accumulation seems likely Thursday afternoon.

We'll likely get a break in the snow Thursday evening, before another round of scattered snow showers begins Thursday night and through the day on Friday.

Another 1-2" will be possible during this time. The wind will also kick up, causing some blowing and drifting snow on Friday.

Overall, 2-4" of snow accumulation seems likely, but there could be amounts over 6" in parts of the area.