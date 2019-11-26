Winter weather forcing travelers off of I-35

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Travelers are deciding it's not worth it to get a few extra miles under their belt in this winter storm that is hitting Iowa and Minnesota. Many who are taking I-35 are stopping at the Best Western in Clear Lake to wait out the storm.

Jasa Tegland and her husband were driving back from the airport in Minneapolis after a fun trip to Las Vegas. She said, "We started driving home and right about at the Diamond Jo Casino it got awful. So we decided to pull over. Its just not worth it to try to keep driving."

Bev Smith and her husband were in a similar situation. The couple are driving to Minneapolis from Arizona. Smith said the weather was great for most of the trip, until they hit Iowa. She said, "This is where my husband wanted to stop. I thought we could keep going. We only had a couple more hours, but he was very adamant that we needed to stop. So, I'm glad we did."