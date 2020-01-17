Winter weather doesn't stop Rochester voters from casting ballots

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Bad weather isn’t stopping eager Minnesota voters from casting their ballot in the 2020 Presidential Primary.

Olmsted County says voter turnout at the 4H building at Grand Park has been pretty similar to previous election years with around a couple dozen voters casting their ballots on Friday morning.

Rochester voters Steve and Margo Kurtz said they wouldn’t miss a chance to exercise their patriotic duty.

Steve Kurtz said, “We've been voting for a long time because we think it's very important and we think it's very important to the United States because if we don't we're going to lose it.”

The Kurtzs are among the first in the nation to participate in the primary. Olmsted County says for the first few weeks voter turnout hovers around 40-50 people each day and the amount slowly increases from there.

Heather Bestler with the Property Records and Licensing Office explained, “We recommend people come out and vote early. They can come to our absentee locations, cast their ballots when they want to so they don't have to worry about inclement weather on election day.”

This year, unlike other elections, voters will have to declare a party so be prepared before heading to the polls.

“Voters when they come through our doors need to indicate whether they'd like to vote a Republican ballot or Democratic ballot as the other two major parties decided not to participate,” added Bestler.

Right now Democrats have 15 candidates on their ballot while Republicans have only President Trump and a write-in line.

The last day for early voting in person is on March 22nd.