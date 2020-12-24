Winter weather doesn't stop Midwesterners from travelling for holidays

The aftermath of Wednesday's winter storm and the icy temperatures aren't keeping folks from hitting the road.

Many minnesotans are traveling for the holidays, as most have been cooped up indoors for most of the year.

People from all over the midwest are travelling through Minnesota to get to destinations in Illinois and Iowa.

KIMT spoke to families today who say they plan to spend christmas with immediate family only-- some who have gone all year without seeing any.

Austin and Natalie Zupec from Illinois say, “Unfortunately we didn't get to see them for Thanksgiving like we usually do, so it was important for us to make it out here for Christmas. At least once a year, it's an 8 hour drive for us."

One Minnesota resident says she usually spends the holidays with family in California or Texas-- but this year is choosing to avoid the two hotspots.

Hotura from Minneapolis tells KIMT, “We rented an airbnb, since we can't be with family we decided to be by ourselves.. not in minnesota."

The Minnesota Department of Transportation recommends for those who are traveling -- make sure your vehicle is able to handle winter weather conditions, carry a winter survival kit in your car, and keep your phone battery charged in case of emergency.

And if you do plan to travel for the holidays, check road conditions ahead of time, leave early, and plan to arrive late.