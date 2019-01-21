WINNESHIEK Co., Iowa - With another winter storm on the horizon, here is a reminder to take it slow and take precautions.
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, from Friday, January 18th through Sunday, January 20th, they responded to 14 car accidents and vehicles in the ditch due to weather and road conditions. One accident resulted in minor injuries, the others involved only vehicle and property damage.
Monday night through Tuesday we are expecting light freezing drizzle, light freezing rain, snow and wind.
For more details on the incoming storm:
Related Content
- Winter weather causes weekend accidents
- Winter Weather & Skin Care
- Winter weather advisory in effect
- Drivers brave the winter weather
- Winter weather affects spring business
- Two more weekend auto accidents in southern Minnesota
- Fat biking season perfect for winter weather
- Tow truck drivers respond during winter weather
- Hotels filling up due to winter weather
- Spring proms impacted by winter like weather
Scroll for more content...