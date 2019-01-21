Winter weather causes weekend accidents

WINNESHIEK Co., Iowa - With another winter storm on the horizon, here is a reminder to take it slow and take precautions.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, from Friday, January 18th through Sunday, January 20th, they responded to 14 car accidents and vehicles in the ditch due to weather and road conditions. One accident resulted in minor injuries, the others involved only vehicle and property damage.

Monday night through Tuesday we are expecting light freezing drizzle, light freezing rain, snow and wind.

For more details on the incoming storm:

