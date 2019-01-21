Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Winter weather causes weekend accidents

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office responded to 14 accidents over the weekend

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 10:14 AM
Updated: Jan. 21, 2019 10:14 AM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

WINNESHIEK Co., Iowa - With another winter storm on the horizon, here is a reminder to take it slow and take precautions.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, from Friday, January 18th through Sunday, January 20th, they responded to 14 car accidents and vehicles in the ditch due to weather and road conditions. One accident resulted in minor injuries, the others involved only vehicle and property damage.

Monday night through Tuesday we are expecting light freezing drizzle, light freezing rain, snow and wind.

For more details on the incoming storm:

More winter weather taking aim at viewing area

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -14°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -11°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -6°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -15°
Freezing drizzle, snow, and dangerous cold all in this forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Newman's Bohl wins 1A Coach of the Year; other awards announced

Image

Rochester residents talk about life on the US-Mexico Border

Image

Gun show at Mayo Civic Center

Image

Community Sings to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Image

Mayo bell renovations

Image

Rochester Carillon getting much needed update

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center Winter Festival

Image

SMIF funding help out local businesses

Image

Wrestling is growing increasingly popular with girls

Community Events