DAVENPORT, Iowa - Much of eastern Iowa remains under a winter storm warning Saturday as a system that began in the region Friday moved eastward, leaving behind dozens of vehicle crashes and injuries from falls in slick conditions.
The system brought high winds and snow the southeastern quarter of Nebraska on Friday overnight into early Saturday. It dropped 4 inches in the Des Moines area on Friday, were police responded to 46 vehicle crashes — two with injuries.
Around 2 inches of snow fell in areas in eastern Iowa, including Davenport. But central and eastern parts of Iowa also received a thin coating of ice, making travel and even walking on sidewalks dangerous.
Click here to check travel conditions in the affected parts of Iowa.
Related Content
- Winter storm warning remains for much of eastern Iowa
- WWII soldier's remains returned for burial in eastern Iowa
- Mistrial in eastern Iowa murder
- StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning issued
- Winter Storm Warning issued throughout viewing area
- MnDOT warning drivers about looming winter storm
- Eastern Iowa homeless shelter is "overwhelmed"
- Deadly Christmas Day fire in eastern Iowa
- Body found in frozen eastern Iowa lake
- Man arrested after gunfire in eastern Iowa