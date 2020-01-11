Winter storm warning remains for much of eastern Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Much of eastern Iowa remains under a winter storm warning Saturday as a system that began in the region Friday moved eastward, leaving behind dozens of vehicle crashes and injuries from falls in slick conditions.

The system brought high winds and snow the southeastern quarter of Nebraska on Friday overnight into early Saturday. It dropped 4 inches in the Des Moines area on Friday, were police responded to 46 vehicle crashes — two with injuries.

Around 2 inches of snow fell in areas in eastern Iowa, including Davenport. But central and eastern parts of Iowa also received a thin coating of ice, making travel and even walking on sidewalks dangerous.

