Clear
BREAKING NEWS Winter Storm Warning issued for entire viewing area Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Winter storm to allow for more snow activities

Quarry Hill Nature Center says it hasn't been able to rent out ski and snowshoe equipment due to poor weather conditions but the coming winter storm should change that.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 4:03 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While the coming winter storm may bring misery for some it could mean joy for others!

Quarry Hill Nature Center says it hasn't been able to rent out ski and snowshoe equipment due to poor weather conditions including melting snow.

However, with the coming snow storm expected on Friday, the center says outdoor lovers will soon get the chance to enjoy winter activities. 

Staff member Lori Forstie explained, "For snow shoeing we like to see a really nice fluffy base if we can so we're looking to get a good six inches of snow in order to begin renting our more traditional style of snow shoes. Skiing, if we get a couple inches and they groom it, we'll be great."

The center says to rent skis for a four hour period it is $7.50 for adults or $5 for kids.

Shnowshoes are $5 for adults or $4 for kids.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 1°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -10°
Winter Storm Warning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Tracking Friday's storm

Image

How to avoid being a victim of fraud

Image

Early Minnesota Voting

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: From cold to heavy snow with travel hazards

Image

RCTC wins eighth-straight MCAC title

Image

Century boys notching big wins

Image

SAW: Sharon Goodman

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/15

Community Events