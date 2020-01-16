Winter storm to allow for more snow activities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While the coming winter storm may bring misery for some it could mean joy for others!

Quarry Hill Nature Center says it hasn't been able to rent out ski and snowshoe equipment due to poor weather conditions including melting snow.

However, with the coming snow storm expected on Friday, the center says outdoor lovers will soon get the chance to enjoy winter activities.

Staff member Lori Forstie explained, "For snow shoeing we like to see a really nice fluffy base if we can so we're looking to get a good six inches of snow in order to begin renting our more traditional style of snow shoes. Skiing, if we get a couple inches and they groom it, we'll be great."

The center says to rent skis for a four hour period it is $7.50 for adults or $5 for kids.

Shnowshoes are $5 for adults or $4 for kids.