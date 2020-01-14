Clear
Significant winter storm taking aim at the viewing area Friday into Saturday

A widespread winter storm is taking aim at northern Iowa and southern Minnesota Friday into Saturday.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 8:50 AM
Updated: Jan 14, 2020 8:59 AM

The National Weather Service said winter weather and gusty winds are expected in the upper Midwest more than six inches of snow possible.

As of now, the most significant part of the storm is expected in southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa. 

The National Weather Service in La Crosse had this to say:

"A WINTER STORM is taking aim on the region for Friday into Saturday. While the track and amounts are not certain at this time, confidence is increasing that significant snowfall will occur across parts of the region with considerable impacts to travel. In addition, winds could be on the increase Saturday, blowing and drifting the fallen snow - leading to even more travel difficulties. Pay close attention to forecasts over the next few days for more details on what to expect and how it will impact you."

Out of Des Moines, the National Weather Service said the following: 

"Still working out specific details, but we are expecting a Winter Storm to greatly impact travel across Iowa on Friday. Exact snow amounts remain uncertain at this time, but 5+ inches is possible especially for northern and northeast Iowa."

