Major winter storm inching north, advisory issued in northern Iowa

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Pocahontas; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Major Winter Storm Today and Tonight.. .A major winter storm will impact much of central and southern Iowa today and tonight, with some snow possibly lingering through mid-day Tuesday. Snow will lift into far southern Iowa early this morning and then will expand north into central Iowa during the day. Very heavy snowfall rates near 2 inches per hour are likely this afternoon and evening, leading to heavy accumulations over a short period of time. Increasing northeast winds gusting over 30 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow. Some uncertainty of snowfall amounts remains on the north edge of the snow band, where much less snow totals are possible over a short distance. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with the higher amounts closer on the south side of this advisory.

* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause drifting snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow and Slippery Travel This Evening Into Tuesday Morning... .Accumulating snow will lift northward into portions of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin early this evening. The snow will continue overnight before tapering off from west to east Tuesday morning. While the heaviest accumulations are expected just south of the area, drier air entrenched over Minnesota and northern Wisconsin will likely limit how far north the accumulating snow can extend. Therefore a sharp cutoff in snow accumulations is expected from south to north across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Any change in storm track would also impact snow totals. Continue to monitor the latest forecast for updates today, as snow amounts may still be further refined as these details become clearer. Travel will become difficult to hazardous this evening as roads become snow-covered and slippery. Increasing northeast winds tonight may lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow that could lead to significantly reduced visibility at times. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Floyd and Chickasaw Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Major Winter Storm to impact much of central and southern Iowa today/tonight. Travel will be near impossible by mid to late afternoon and evening along and south of Highway 30. Note more uncertainty north where a sharp gradient will setup. Stay Safe! #iawx pic.twitter.com/1RSad19fIi — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) January 25, 2021