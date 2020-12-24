COVID vaccine shipments to Minnesota hampered by winter storm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials said Wednesday that four providers across the state were notified of delays in shipments of the Moderna vaccine.

A winter storm that dropped several inches of snow on the state aggravated the situation. Minnesota is expected to receive 94,800 doses in its initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine this week.

A spokesman for the state health department said the four delayed orders are “very small in size” compared to the state’s total allotment. The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 75 more people have died due to the coronavirus, and more than 1,500 new infections, putting the state at nearly 5,000 deaths and more than 400,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.