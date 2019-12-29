Clear
Winter storm closes much of Interstate 90 in South Dakota

South Dakota officials have closed much of Interstate 90 as a winter storm pushes across the state.

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 10:34 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Eastbound I-90 was closed from Rapid City to Mitchell while westbound I-90 from Mitchell to Wall was closed Saturday night.

The National Weather Service says 8 to 11 inches of snow already has fallen in south central South Dakota.

Another 6 to 10 inches of snow could fall in the James River Valley before the storm moves on Monday. Officials say many roads in South Dakota are ice covered. Travel is discouraged unless absolutely necessary.

Community Events