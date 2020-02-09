Clear
Winter storm caused travel problems

The winter storm caused some slick roads covered by slushy snow.

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 11:06 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- The winter storm brought 10 inches of snow to Rochester and that caused some travel problems today.

The winter storm caused some slick roads covered by slushy snow. Some roads had snow piles as high as the SUV's traveling on them. Thankfully the snowplows were out in full force.

Mike Dougherty with MnDOT says they had snowplows working around the clock.

“We have 101 snowplows working to cover 11 counties in Southern Minnesota,” Dougherty said. "They are scraping that snow behind them they are applying some salt to help activate and loosen things up."

While plows were busy clearing the roads some residents spent Sunday clearing their driveways.
Neal Lohn and his fiance Ana Velazquez spent the morning traveling from Red Wing to Rochester.

"The roads were dry and a little wet but mostly dry," Lohn said.

The couple faced their biggest travel issue when they got home after a weekend ski trip. Their driveway was covered in a foot of snow.

“We have a couple of hours of work that we didn't plan on," Lohn said.

Even with their driveway covered in a foot of snow Lohn is staying positive.
"It was somewhat disappointing but in spite of it we had a really good weekend," Lohn said.

