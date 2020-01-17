Clear
Winter storm blasts the Upper Midwest

Minnesota State Patrol discouraging travel.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 7:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota - A winter storm was pounding parts of the Upper Midwest with heavy snow and making travel treacherous.

In South Dakota and Minnesota, dozens of schools canceled classes Friday ahead of the snowfall. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem ordered state government executive branch offices in 42 counties to close early on Friday. The University of North Dakota also closed Friday afternoon.

Snow was making driving dangerous in parts of Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol urged people not to travel unless they had to. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, reported more than 6 inches of snow as of Friday afternoon.

