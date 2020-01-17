SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota - A winter storm was pounding parts of the Upper Midwest with heavy snow and making travel treacherous.
In South Dakota and Minnesota, dozens of schools canceled classes Friday ahead of the snowfall. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem ordered state government executive branch offices in 42 counties to close early on Friday. The University of North Dakota also closed Friday afternoon.
Snow was making driving dangerous in parts of Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol urged people not to travel unless they had to. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, reported more than 6 inches of snow as of Friday afternoon.
Related Content
- Winter storm blasts the Upper Midwest
- Powerful winter storm lingers in Upper Midwest
- UPDATE: Winter storm blamed for three deadly upper Midwest crashes
- Spring blizzard to slam the upper Midwest
- Spring snow storm expected to blanket upper Midwest
- Deep freeze grips Upper Midwest; more bitter cold to come
- UPDATE: Midwest travelers battling winter weather
- 6th biennial Upper Midwest Invasive Species Conference draws to a close
- Xcel Energy plans to end coal use in Upper Midwest by 2030
- Riceville's Throndson picks Upper Iowa
Scroll for more content...