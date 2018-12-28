Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Winter storm blamed for deadly Minnesota crash

State Patrol reports 167 crashes Thursday.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 7:22 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A powerful winter storm that has left roads snow covered and slippery in parts of the Upper Midwest is blamed for a Minnesota crash that killed one person and injured nine others.

Sherburne County sheriff's officials say a small bus collided with an SUV on a road east of Big Lake about 3 p.m. Thursday. Forty-seven-year-old Marilyn Balogi, of Zimmerman, was killed. She was a passenger on the bus. Seven other bus passengers as well as the bus driver and the SUV driver were injured and taken to area hospitals.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it responded to 167 crashes, 259 spinouts and 13 jackknifed semis on Thursday. A blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect for much of the Dakotas and part of Minnesota through Friday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Light snow and ice for the morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Charles City staff discuss new city hall

Image

Byron fire causes water concerns

Image

Year in Review: Darkest days of 2018

Image

Free food at YMCA

Image

Thursday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Isabella Basco with driving tips

Image

Preparing for Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Air ducts cleaned for those in need

Image

Hospitals to post costs online

Community Events