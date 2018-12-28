Winter storm blamed for deadly Minnesota crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A powerful winter storm that has left roads snow covered and slippery in parts of the Upper Midwest is blamed for a Minnesota crash that killed one person and injured nine others.

Sherburne County sheriff's officials say a small bus collided with an SUV on a road east of Big Lake about 3 p.m. Thursday. Forty-seven-year-old Marilyn Balogi, of Zimmerman, was killed. She was a passenger on the bus. Seven other bus passengers as well as the bus driver and the SUV driver were injured and taken to area hospitals.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it responded to 167 crashes, 259 spinouts and 13 jackknifed semis on Thursday. A blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect for much of the Dakotas and part of Minnesota through Friday morning.