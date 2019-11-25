Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Winter snowstorm could impact holiday travel in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa

Forecasters say a winter snowstorm could muddle Thanksgiving travel plans in the viewing area.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 8:42 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Forecasters say a winter snowstorm could muddle Thanksgiving travel plans in the viewing area.

Up to 6 inches of snow is expected to begin falling Tuesday afternoon followed by strong winds on Wednesday. Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Loesch tells the Star Tribune the agency has more than 800 snowplows ready to go and plenty of salt to make state roads safer.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for the southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Meteorologists say another winter storm could develop after Thanksgiving into the weekend. But they say it’s too soon to tell whether that system will bring rain, snow or a mix.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Warm temps now before winter roars back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New entrepreneaurship program

Image

Salvation Army preparing for Thanksgiving

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thanksgiving week storm update

Image

Seans Weather 11/24

Image

Dozens pack Thanksgiving meals for those in need

Image

Rochester native has Olympic dreams

Image

John Marshall boys hockey drops home opener to Spring Lake Park

Image

Historic Chateau Theatre celebrates re opening

Image

Sean Weather 11/23

Community Events